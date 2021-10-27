STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Punjab offers 6,000 acres land bank for investments

While Chairman of Trident Group Rajinder Gupta announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with others at the 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

SAS NAGAR (MOHALI)  : Assuring the captains of the industry of creating conducive ecosystem for investment in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the state has developed a land bank of 6,000 acres with plug-and-play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry. Punjab Skill Development Mission has also been revamped to cater to futuristic skills for the industry.

Speaking at the fourth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here at Indian School of Business, Channi reiterated his government’s commitment to act a true facilitator showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corruption, negative attitude, delays and inertia. He said that Punjab would live up to their expectations as the state is the best place to do business in India.

Expressing his gratitude to business leaders who joined virtually on the first day of two-day summit with the theme of ‘Progressive Punjab-A story of Partnership, Delivery & Growth: Investors Reassured’, Channi said their suggestions would help the state government to further fine-tune the industrial policy and make it far more investor friendly.

While Chairman of Trident Group Rajinder Gupta announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Also, Chairman and MD, HUL, Sanjiv Mehta announced the investment of Rs 1,200 crore and Chancellor, Amity University, Dr. Atul Chauhan announced the investment of Rs 300 crore in next two years in higher education sector.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also announced the setting up of its third tractor factory in the state shortly besides setting up a hotel project near Pathankot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp