Punjab offers 6,000 acres land bank for investments

SAS NAGAR (MOHALI) : Assuring the captains of the industry of creating conducive ecosystem for investment in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the state has developed a land bank of 6,000 acres with plug-and-play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry. Punjab Skill Development Mission has also been revamped to cater to futuristic skills for the industry.

Speaking at the fourth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here at Indian School of Business, Channi reiterated his government’s commitment to act a true facilitator showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corruption, negative attitude, delays and inertia. He said that Punjab would live up to their expectations as the state is the best place to do business in India.

Expressing his gratitude to business leaders who joined virtually on the first day of two-day summit with the theme of ‘Progressive Punjab-A story of Partnership, Delivery & Growth: Investors Reassured’, Channi said their suggestions would help the state government to further fine-tune the industrial policy and make it far more investor friendly.

While Chairman of Trident Group Rajinder Gupta announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Also, Chairman and MD, HUL, Sanjiv Mehta announced the investment of Rs 1,200 crore and Chancellor, Amity University, Dr. Atul Chauhan announced the investment of Rs 300 crore in next two years in higher education sector.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also announced the setting up of its third tractor factory in the state shortly besides setting up a hotel project near Pathankot.