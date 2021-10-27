STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade; Nifty near 18,300 

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 383.21 points or 0.63 percent higher at 61,350.26, while Nifty surged 143 points or 0.79 percent to 18,268.40.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, sensex,, bombay stock exchange

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

The 30-share index was trading 106.71 points or 0.17 percent higher at 61,456.97 in initial deals.

Similarly, the Nifty advanced 26.70 points or 0.15 percent to 18,295.10.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 percent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Dr Reddy's and TCS.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 383.21 points or 0.63 percent higher at 61,350.26, while Nifty surged 143 points or 0.79 percent to 18,268.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

High input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of select consumer and manufacturing companies despite the steady volume and sales growth, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

This essentially raises concerns about the sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments recently, he noted.

However, "despite that overall performance so far has been good with sharp growth in revenue aiding double digit growth in earnings," he said, adding "in our view, the market may remain volatile with downward bias in the near term and investors will track the pricing power of industries".

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.47 percent to USD 85.25 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty Market open Stock Market
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp