State-run Canara Bank net up three-fold to Rs 1,333 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a three-fold jump in its standalone profit-after-tax at Rs 1,333 crore in the quarter ended September, on the account of lower provisioning and rise in non-interest income.

The bank had reported a profit-after-tax of Rs 444 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Non-interest income grew by 38% to Rs 4,268 crore from Rs 3,103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Fee-based income increased by 20% to Rs 1,463 crore from Rs 1,219 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating profit jumped by 22% to Rs 5,604 crore from Rs 4,597 crore.

“There was no pressure on provisioning as we aggressively made provisions wherever it was required. Non-interest income is growing very significantly. Our operating profit has grown by more than 20%,” the bank’s managing director and CEO L V Prabhakar said.

Total provision grew by 2.85% to Rs 4,271 crore as against Rs 4,153 crore, while provisions for NPA declined by 24.2% to Rs 2,678 crore from Rs 3,533 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio increased to 8.42% from 8.23% in September quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fresh slippage in the quarter stood at Rs 6,525 crore, out of which Rs 3,200 crore has come from two Srei Group companies.

The bank has made 50% provisioning as against the regulatory requirement of 15%.