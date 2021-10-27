STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

State-run Canara Bank net up three-fold to Rs 1,333 crore

Non-interest income grew by 38% to Rs 4,268 crore from Rs 3,103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Canara Bank

Canara Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-run Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a three-fold jump in its standalone profit-after-tax at Rs 1,333 crore in the quarter ended September, on the account of lower provisioning and rise in non-interest income.

The bank had reported a profit-after-tax of Rs 444 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Non-interest income grew by 38% to Rs 4,268 crore from Rs 3,103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Fee-based income increased by 20% to Rs 1,463 crore from Rs 1,219 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating profit jumped by 22% to Rs 5,604 crore from Rs 4,597 crore.

“There was no pressure on provisioning as we aggressively made provisions wherever it was required. Non-interest income is growing very significantly. Our operating profit has grown by more than 20%,” the bank’s managing director and CEO L V Prabhakar said.

Total provision grew by 2.85% to Rs 4,271 crore as against Rs 4,153 crore, while provisions for NPA declined by 24.2% to Rs 2,678 crore from Rs 3,533 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio increased to 8.42% from 8.23% in September quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fresh slippage in the quarter stood at Rs 6,525 crore, out of which Rs 3,200 crore has come from two Srei Group companies.

The bank has made 50% provisioning as against the regulatory requirement of 15%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Ban
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp