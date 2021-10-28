IndusInd Bank shares jump nearly nine per cent after earnings announcement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of IndusInd Bank on Thursday jumped nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

After opening the trade in the green, the stock further gained 8.75 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,241.85 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 8.70 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,242.

The private sector lender on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 9,488.06 crore from Rs 8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income moved up at Rs 7,650.36 crore from Rs 7,177.21 crore.

On a standalone basis, the net profit increased by 72 per cent to Rs 1,113.53 crore from Rs 647.04 crore.

And the total income rose to Rs 9,487.56 crore against Rs 8,731.05 crore.

Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 1,703.36 crore for the quarter from Rs 1,964.44 crore reserved for the year-ago period.