STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OYO elevates Ankit Gupta as CEO of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India

OYO on Thursday said it has elevated Ankit Gupta as chief executive officer of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: OYO on Thursday said it has elevated Ankit Gupta as chief executive officer of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India.

As part of his expanded responsibilities, Gupta will be leading OYO's flagship Hotels and Homes business as well as other verticals, the company said in a statement.

Gupta, who will continue reporting to OYO India and South-East Asia (INSEA) CEO Rohit Kapoor, has been instrumental in significantly strengthening the India business over the last two years, the company said.

"Gupta is very committed towards building OYO for the long term, and has high levels of ownership. His inspiring leadership during the pandemic has helped us balance several priorities towards our customers, patrons and colleagues and respond to the crisis with agility," Kapoor said.

"With this change all the regional teams in India, as well as the region's dedicated supply and revenue teams will report to Gupta. In his enhanced role, Gupta will focus on the company's core strengths in the region and capitalise on the green shoots of recovery," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO Ankit Gupta
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp