Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8

Published: 28th October 2021 02:46 PM

Paytm

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, On Thursday said its IPO will open on November 8 for subscription in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece, which implies that the firm's valuation stands at Rs 1.44 lakh crore-Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

The initial public offer (IPO) subscription will close on November 10.

Paytm plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the IPO which comprises Rs 8,300 crore from issuance of fresh equity and Rs 10,000 crore from offer for sale (OFS).

The OFS consists sale of up to Rs 402.65 crore by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to Rs 4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to Rs 784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce and up to Rs 75.02 crore by Elevation Capital V FII Holdings.

Further, Elevation Capital V Ltd will offer up to Rs 64.01 crore, Saif III Mauritius Rs 1,327.65 crore, Saif Partners Rs 563.63 crore, SVF Partners Rs 1,689.03 crore and International Holdings Rs 301.77 crore, as per the IPO document.

