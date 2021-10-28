STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truecaller partners with Indian Railways

IRCTC had started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Railways to provide passengers with greater trust in communication, wherein people will see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline.

Additionally, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only, a statement said.

The verified tick mark icon will lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of frauds, it added.

"We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC's communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers," IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija said.

The helpline receives about two lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

"Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions," Truecaller India Managing Director Rishit Jhunjhunwala said.

