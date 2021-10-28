STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 crore

UCO Bank reported multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 205.39 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 as bad loans fell.

Published: 28th October 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

UCO Bank

UCO Bank (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UCO Bank on Thursday reported multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 205.39 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 as bad loans fell.

The Kolkata-headquartered public sector lender registered a net profit of Rs 30.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in July-September 2021-22 rose to Rs 4,655.86 crore from Rs 4,327.13 crore in the year-ago period, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank improved on its bad assets significantly as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 8.98 per cent at the end of September 2021 quarter from 11.62 per cent by the same period of 2020.

Value-wise, gross NPAs fell to Rs 10,909.79 crore as against Rs 13,365.74 crore.

Net NPAs (bad loans) stood at 3.37 per cent (Rs 3,854.33 crore) from 3.63 per cent (Rs 3,831.88 crore).

As the NPA proportions fell, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter also came down to Rs 1,018.62 crore from Rs 1,301.10 crore marked for the year-ago period.

UCO Bank stock was trading 0.95 per cent down at Rs 14.54 on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UCO Bank UCO Bank Profit
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp