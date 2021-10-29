STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 748 points

The NSE Nifty was down by 207.90 points or 1.16 per cent. It was trading at 17649.40 points at 9:30 am. It has touched a high of 18,190.70 points and a low of 17,799.45 points during the trade so far.

Published: 29th October 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, sensex,, bombay stock exchange

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday.

The BSE S&P Sensex opened at 59,857.33 points, down 748.59 points or 1.16 per cent from the previous close of 59,984.70 points. During the trade, it has touched a high of 59,865.21 and a low of 59,104.58 points. It was trading at 59,236.11 points at 9.30 am.

The NSE Nifty was down by 207.90 points or 1.16 per cent. It was trading at 17649.40 points at 9:30 am. It has touched a high of 18,190.70 points and a low of 17,799.45 points during the trade so far.

In the Sensex, sectors that are trading high are realty, metal, basic materials sectors, while energy, utility sectors are trading low. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Market open Nifty Stock market
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp