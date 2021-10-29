STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOB shows improvement across all indicators post RBI’s PCA restrictions

The Chennai-based bank not only showed improvement in asset quality and capital adequacy parameters, it also showed improvement in other key ratios and profitability indicators.

Published: 29th October 2021

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is making a strong comeback after it came out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the recently announced second quarter results, the Chennai-based bank not only showed improvement in asset quality and capital adequacy parameters, it also showed improvement in other key ratios and profitability indicators.

The net interest income – the difference between interest earned on loans given and interest on liabilities – rose 9.11% quarter-on-quarter and 4.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,633 crore in September quarter.

The operating profit jumped 18% to Rs 1419 crore on the back of higher interest and non-interest income and a 3.75% drop in expenses.

The staff expense of the bank fell by 10% year-on-year. Its net profit increased 15% to `376 crore compared to Rs 327 crore.

Its gross NPA on 30 September 2021 stood at 10.66%, 82 basis points lower than at the end of June quarter.

Net NPA at the end of September quarter stood at 2.77% as against 3.15% as on 30th June 2021, thus reducing NPA by Rs 257 crore in absolute terms.

Gross advances stood at increased 8.5% to Rs 1,46,940 crore as on 30 September 2021. 

