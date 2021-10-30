JioPhone Next on sale from Diwali; priced at Rs 6,499

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom company Jio and technology major Google on Friday claimed that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be the most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

If customers buy the smartphone upfront without financing, they will have to pay Rs 6,499. The phone will hit the market this Diwali.

Jio has announced four different JioPhone Next EMI plans for its customers.

Under the Always-on Plan, which has a duration of 18 months and 24 months, customers will have to pay only Rs 350 or Rs 300, depending on the choice of tenure.

Users will get 5GB of data + 100/min of talktime per month with this plan.

The next plan is the JioPhone Next Large where customers can pay Rs 500 for 18 months or Rs 450 for 24 months and get 1.5GB of 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The third plan called-XL- gives an option to pay Rs 550 for 18 months or Rs 500 for 24 months. Under this plan, users get 2GB of high-speed 4G data daily and unlimited voice calls.

Last one is called the XXL plan. Customers of this plan can can pay Rs 600 per month for 18 months or Rs 550 for 24 months and get 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls.

Specification wise, the JioPhone Next comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1440 resolution. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC under the hood.