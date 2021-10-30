STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki expects adverse impact on production next month due to semiconductor shortage

The company's production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

Published: 30th October 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in November on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

Terming the situation as quite dynamic, the country's largest carmaker noted in a regulatory filing that as per current estimates the total vehicle production volume across both locations in Haryana next month could be around 85 per cent of normal roll-out.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of November'21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG)," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The company's production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

SMG Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to MSI, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

The company had earlier stated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations in October could be around 60 per cent of normal production.

It had noted that the vehicle production in September would be just 40 per cent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Earlier this week, MSI reported a 66 per cent year on year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 487 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, impacted by the ongoing semiconductor shortage and increase in commodity prices.

The auto major could not produce around 1.16 lakh vehicles during the second quarter owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models, the company had stated.

The company has more than 2 lakh pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which it is making all efforts to expedite deliveries.

Semiconductors are silicon chips that cater to control and memory functions in products ranging from automobiles, computers and cellphones to various other electronic items.

The usage of semiconductors in the auto industry has gone up globally in recent times with new models coming with more and more electronic features such as bluetooth connectivity and driver-assist, navigation and hybrid-electric systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp