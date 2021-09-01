Royal Enfield launches revamped Classic 350 in India, price starts at Rs 1.84 lakh

By Express News Service

Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the 2021 version of its popular bike Classic 350 in India at a price range of Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh. The Classic 350 was first launched in 2008 and has played a key role in RE's revival in the middle-weight motorcycle segment by selling over 3 million units.



Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said, “The Classic 350 launched in 2008, was a modern and capable motorcycle that symbolized the timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry. It’s captivating design language and simplicity coupled with dependability, catapulted the Classic to global popularity, and it went on to redefine the middleweight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment."

He added, "Built ground-upo n our modern J-series engine, with an all-new chassis, the Classic 350 offers a tremendously refined and perfect ride experience that almost feels like riding again for the first time. We’ve paid great attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, right from its stunning look, to the perfection in parts and the touchpoints, to its impeccable riding performance...We are confident that the incredibly refined all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the mid-size motorcycle space globally."

Features

Powered by the 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor, the all-new Classic 350 promises smoothness and refinement in ride experience. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in five new variants with 11 colourways, beginning with the Redditch series, the Halcyon series, the Classic Signals, the Dark series and the Classic Chrome.

B Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said, "With sharp focus on the middleweight motorcycle segment, and our firm belief in the trend of premiumization in the Indian automobile industry, we are confident that the new Classic 350 will further fuel our growth and our ambitions."

Price

The new Classic 350 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 for the Redditch series, Rs 1,93,123 for the Halcyon series, Rs 2,04,367 for the Classic Signals, Rs 2,11,465 for the Dark Series, and Rs 2,15,118 for the Classic Chrome (all ex-showroom, Chennai prices).

Bookings and test rides for all variants of the new Classic 350 will start on Wednwsday across dealerships in India, except the Redditch series which will be available in stores starting October 2021.