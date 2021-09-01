STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as Country Head, MD for the Middle East operations

Mohammed Areff will report to NS Bala, Chief Executive Officer - APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) at Wipro Limited.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:30 PM

Wipro

Wipro logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It services major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the Country Head and Managing Director for its Middle East operations.

Areff will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, localisation, brand building, and significant transformational and modernisation engagements with clients in key sectors across the region, a statement said.

Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries, it added.

He will report to NS Bala, Chief Executive Officer - APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) at Wipro Limited.

In his most recent role, Areff was the Regional Director of Microsoft Gulf.

He has also held leadership roles at NCR Corporation and Avaya.

The Middle East has been a strategic focus for Wipro for over two decades, and even more so now with its growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements, and innovation, Bala said.

"I am excited to welcome Areff and am confident that his leadership and deep understanding of this market will lead to greater customer success and enhanced business opportunities that support our growth ambitions in this region," he added.

