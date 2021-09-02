STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bull takes a pause amid run for profit booking

The on-going bull run came to a halt on Wednesday on account of widespread profit  booking seen across metal and IT stocks.

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The on-going bull run came to a halt on Wednesday on account of widespread profit  booking seen across metal and IT stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 57,338 levels, down 214 points while the Nifty50 index closed the Wednesday session at 17,076, down 56 points. Market fell even as it opened at record level. Earlier in the day, the Sensex was just 80 points away from breaching 58,000 mark and Nifty was at 17,226 levels

The bears made a comeback on the Dalal Street after bulls rallied at record pace on Monday and Tuesday post Federal Reserve’s comment of no interest rate hike in near future. In two sessions before Wednesday, several records were broken with the Sensex gaining 1427 points and Nifty adding up 427 points. In the last one month, 30-share index Sensex has gained over 8.29% in value while Nifty50 is up by 7.50%.
According to market experts, benchmark Nifty has now formed a bearish candle which indicates that profit booking at higher levels could continue in the near future.

 “As the rally has been overstretched, markets may witness narrow range activity. For the trend following traders, the 16980-16950 level would be the key level to watch out for. On the flip side, 17150-17200 could act as an intraday resistance level. In case of intraday correction, contra traders can take a long bet near the support level of 16950 with a strict 35 points stop loss,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities. 

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said the Nifty may find support around the 16,900 zone. Considering the trend, traders should continue with the “buy on dips” approach,” he added.

