Gig marketplace Taskmo to offer 2,021 jobs in 100 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gig marketplace Taskmo, a subsidiary of Quess Corp, plans to offer 2,021 jobs to people linked to various industries, who have lost work or the breadwinners of their families due to the pandemic, by the next quarter, or in approximately 100 days.

“Our mission does not just end with providing 2,021 jobs opportunities across ten distinctive industries, but our objective is to identify suitable candidates, digitally train and upskill them to meet industry standards and offer them jobs in their area of interest,” said Naveen Ram, Co-Founder, Taskmo.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in its latest update said that India’s gig economy is firmly on its way to becoming a crucial part of India Inc’s strategy.

The size of the gig economy is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% and is likely to hit a gross volume of $455 billion by 2023.

In alignment with the industry outlook, on-demand task fulfillment platform Taskmo aims to create jobs in categories such as content moderator, customer support executive, data entry executive, field auditor, field sales executive, in-store staff, retail executive, partner onboarding executive, tele calling executive, warehouse executive, network administrator, and merchandisers among others.

Taskmo serves as a platform to help individuals find a gig job in their area of interest.

The app also has the feature of digitally-driven training where gig workers can upskill and explore opportunities.

The firm is working with 250+ brands including Jio, Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, Wipro, Byju’s, Paytm, PhonePe, Uber etc.