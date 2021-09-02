STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Have my FOMO': PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam in no hurry to launch IPO

Nigam said the five-year old company, which has more than 300 million users, said PhonePe had seen significant growth in its mutual funds and insurance offerings.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

PhonePe users can make investments as low as Rs 500; they can transfer and withdraw these in a few steps.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PhonePe is in no hurry to launch its IPO and will go public "when it makes sense" for the company, even as a number of Indian internet companies, including rival Paytm, line up to mark their debut on Dalal Street in the coming months.

The company has just "scratched the surface" when it comes to financial services and is excited about the prospects in multiple verticals like insurance, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam told reporters here on Thursday.

"We have never been in a hurry to get to an IPO. I think this company is in a sector, we are already regulated heavily, and we are getting deeper into financial services. So I think it's a foregone conclusion that the right answer for PhonePe some day is to become a public listed company. I'm not committing to an IPO date," he said.

He added that the company will think about the IPO "when it makes sense and there's a reason for it".

"Markets are cyclical, but I think good solid companies will always find a willing market. Do I have any FOMO (fear of missing out) to go IPO, for any reason other than the governance part of it, zero. I will keep saying that every time people ask me, I don't care when a competitor goes public, I wish everyone the best of luck," he added.

Zomato had made a stellar debut on the Dalal Street in July with its shares zooming nearly 53 per cent against the issue price of Rs 76, and its market valuation crossing the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark.

Recently, CarTrade also made its debut on the stock market.

A number of internet-led businesses are gearing up to launch their IPOs, including Nykaa, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Droom.

Nigam said the five-year old company, which has more than 300 million users, said PhonePe had seen significant growth in its mutual funds and insurance offerings.

"We will be entering and building B2B account aggregator services for the market soon. We are going to enter multiple other verticals. I think that is evolution, that's business model expansion when you start with payments, these are natural adjacencies," he added.

PhonePe has also launched PhonePe Pulse - an interactive website with data, insights and trends on digital payments in the country.

The website showcases more than 2,000 crore transactions by consumers on an interactive map of India.

It has also launched the Pulse Report that reflects the evolution of digital payments over the past 5 years.

The insights on the website and in the report have been drawn from two key sources - PhonePe's transaction data combined with merchant and customer interviews.

"This innovative new product is relevant to multiple ecosystem stakeholders including the government, policy makers, regulatory bodies, media, industry analysts, merchant partners, startups, academic institutions and students.

The rich data set along with insightful trends and stories can be used by these partners to understand consumer and merchant behavior and identify new opportunities for growth," Nigam said.

Nigam said when PhonePe started five years back, it struggled to get reliable granular data on digital payments trends across the country.

"We had promised ourselves that if we are successful and gather enough data on our platform, we would open it for anyone who wants to get deeper insights on the Indian payments industry. We built PhonePe Pulse because we can, and crucially because we should help unlock opportunities for others to build in India," he said.

PhonePe Pulse is an extension of the company's open platform approach to the information it has garnered at scale with the view of democratising the access to this data for the benefit of other stakeholders in the ecosystem, PhonePe co-founder and CTO Rahul Chari said.

"The end product today is only the start and we hope others take the same approach to data sharing and transparency," he added.

Chari said it will shortly put out a bunch of developer APIs that they can use to use data to power some of their decisions on products.

Application Programme Interface or API is a set of functions and procedures for building software.

"We put privacy as at the top most as the top was concerned while building and designing paths.

We've made sure that no consumer details are available.

And yet, all of the trends are available to anyone who wants to see them," Nigam added.

According to the website, 394.13 crore PhonePe transactions (across UPI, cards and wallets) were clocked in the June quarter, with total payment value at Rs 7.47 lakh crore.

The average transaction value during the second quarter was Rs 1,897. Of the total transactions, 174.42 crore transactions were peer-to-peer payments, 149.96 crore were merchant payments, 68.5 crore were related to recharges and bill payments and 33.97 lakh were related to financial services in the June 2021 quarter.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhonePe IPO Sameer Nigam
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp