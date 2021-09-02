STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Natco Pharma launches generic cancer drug in Canada

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc has launched Nat-Lenalidomide capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid, to be approved by Health Canada, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 02nd September 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has launched generic Nat-Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of multiple myeloma in the Canadian market.

"We are proud to have led the way for an accessible treatment option for multiple myeloma that may alleviate the financial burden for myeloma patients, as well as public and private payers," Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc CEO Glenn Ikeda said.

The launch of the product represents an important milestone in Natco's continued efforts to expand its product portfolio and is the result of considerable Canadian investment that will bring cost savings to healthcare at a critical time, he added.

Nat-Lenalidomide is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant, the filing said.

The product is available through the RevAid risk management plan in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg capsules, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 980.50 per scrip on BSE, up 4.24 per cent from its previous close.

