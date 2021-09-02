STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.02 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.04 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.02, up 6 paise over its previous close.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.04 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.02, up 6 paise over its previous close.

In initial deals, the local unit also touched a low of 73.10 against the American currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.08 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.08 per cent at 92.52.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 666.66 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 143.94 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 57,482.15, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.30 points or 0.24 per cent to 17,116.55.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.27 per cent to USD 71.40 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar INR to USD
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp