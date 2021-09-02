Top level exits irk investors of AU Small Finance Bank

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A series of top-level resignations and the delayed disclosure of these exits have irked investors of AU Small Finance Bank.

In an investor call, MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said that the bank has “nothing to hide” while trying to allay such concerns, but both analysts and investors are still not convinced. They expect the bank to arrest top-level churn and bring more transparency. “We believe the bank’s management needs to come out clean and explain the back-to-back resignations as a damage control measure. It also needs to be more transparent and should make timely disclosures to avoid unpleasant surprises. The resignations in audit/risk functions may raise investor concerns about the sanctity of the books/ risk management practices,” according to Anand Dama, head (BFSI), Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

On Tuesday, the stock had slumped 13% after the bank informed the exchanges that Sumit Dhir, the head of the bank's internal audit team, resigned due to personal reasons.

On Aug. 29, AU Small Finance Bank disclosed that Alok Gupta would be leaving his role as chief risk officer, after he joined earlier this year.

Gupta resigned from his position in July, however, the bank only disclosed it last week. Gupta’s exit comes months after the resignation of Nitin Gupta, the chief audit officer, in March.

In a statement, AU Small Finance Bank clarified that Dhir has expressed his desire to move back to his hometown (Delhi) due to changes in his personal situation post Covid second wave, but the bank is trying to retain him.

However, change in personal preferences of an incoming candidate at such an important position in such a short span of time raises questions on hiring policy. Notably, personal health reasons were cited after the resignation of its chief risk officer as well. According to Emkay, the management had clarified that it has hired about 100 people in the recent past and some may have left due to the misalignment with respect to expectations.

Then, poaching by peer banks has been rising too, leading to higher attrition. Nitin, for instance, who was with the bank since 2015 moved to competitor Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. “Management instability could impact the trust of depositors as well, and so it needs to be addressed swiftly,” according to Emkay analysts.