STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of Maharashtra expects total business to cross Rs 3 lakh crore soon

The total business (deposits and advances) of BoM increased by 14.17 per cent to Rs 2.85 lakh crore at the end of June 2021.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Maharashtra

A bank of Maharashtra branch in Mumbai. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is well poised to cross Rs 3 lakh crore in total business soon on the back of the improved economic sentiment, a top official has said.

The bank has been a performer in various key parameters, including deposit mobilisation, credit growth, recovery, risk management etc, BoM managing director and CEO A S Rajeev told PTI.

Despite challenging times, he said, the bank has consistently expanded its balance sheet and reduced non-performing assets (NPAs).

Going forward, he said, the bank is well poised to cross the business mix of Rs 3 lakh crore soon as economic activity gathered pace with moderation in COVID-19 cases.

The total business (deposits and advances) of BoM increased by 14.17 per cent to Rs 2.85 lakh crore at the end of June 2021.

To further mobilise low-cost deposits, Rajeev said the bank has opened a dedicated branch to manage government business.

This specialised branch, inaugurated by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Thursday, will provide better service to the government departments and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Along with MD and CEO, other senior officials of the bank -- including general manager Chitra Datar and Deputy General Manager Nayana Sahasrabuddhe -- were also present at the inauguration of the new branch.

He said expansion in the government business would provide access to low-cost deposits and a reduction in the cost of funds, leading to a lower rate for the borrowers.

Rajeev also said that the bank has launched special offers for the retail segment, including housing and auto.

The bank has already started a loan outreach programme, and all the field functionaries have been sensitised, he said, adding this should give a good dividend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp