Bulls make a comeback; momentum may continue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bulls made a strong comeback on Thursday after widespread profit booking led to a small correction on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex gained nearly 1% or 514.33 points to close the Thursday session at 57,852.54 while the Nifty 50, which recorded a fresh all-time high of 17,245.50, closed at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to an all-time high of `252.68 lakh crore on Thursday. It surpassed the `250 lakh-crore mark on August 31. S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, “Bulls took complete control today as the indices rose by almost a percentage to hit record highs on the back of the IT, cement and FMCG biggies.”

“The broader markets were buzzing as the formalisation of the economy is enabling organised branded players to gain share. High-Frequency Indicators are pointing towards an uptick in rail freight, consumer durables and appliances ahead of the festive season,” Ranganathan added.

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said, “Yesterday, we highlighted that the relative strength index oscillator on lower time frame charts is overbought and next couple of sessions could be crucial to determine whether there’s any pause in the ongoing trend. As of now, there’s no sign of weakness and we may see the index moving towards its next resistances of 17270 and 17330. The near term support zone is now placed around 17100-17050 for Nifty.”

Jain advised traders to look for sectors/stocks which are in momentum on a given day and trade with the trend in such counters. At higher levels, one should look to book timely profits on their trading positions.