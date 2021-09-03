STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bulls make a comeback; momentum may continue

Bulls made a strong comeback on Thursday after widespread profit booking led to a small correction on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bulls made a strong comeback on Thursday after widespread profit booking led to a small correction on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex gained nearly 1% or 514.33 points to close the Thursday session at 57,852.54 while the Nifty 50, which recorded a fresh all-time high of 17,245.50, closed at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points.  

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to an all-time high of `252.68 lakh crore on Thursday. It surpassed the `250 lakh-crore mark on August 31. S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, “Bulls took complete control today as the indices rose by almost a percentage to hit record highs on the back of the IT, cement and FMCG biggies.”

“The broader markets were buzzing as the formalisation of the economy is enabling organised branded players to gain share. High-Frequency Indicators are pointing towards an uptick in rail freight, consumer durables and appliances ahead of the festive season,” Ranganathan added.

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said, “Yesterday, we highlighted that the relative strength index oscillator on lower time frame charts is overbought and next couple of sessions could be crucial to determine whether there’s any pause in the ongoing trend. As of now, there’s no sign of weakness and we may see the index moving towards its next resistances of 17270 and 17330. The near term support zone is now placed around 17100-17050 for Nifty.”

Jain advised traders to look for sectors/stocks which are in momentum on a given day and trade with the trend in such counters. At higher levels, one should look to book timely profits on their trading positions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp