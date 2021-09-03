STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance to launch Rs 1,000-crore public issue of bonds next week

The company said it offers various options for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.05-9.75 per cent per annum.

Published: 03rd September 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said it is targeting to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through public non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue next week, the first such offering in three years.

The city-headquartered company, which had a difficult time following the IL&FS crisis in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, is planning to raise money from both secure and unsecured debt, and the base issue size is Rs 200 crore with an option to retain another Rs 800 crore of subscriptions.

The public issue is of secured/and or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each, Indiabulls Housing said in a statement.

The tranche I issue will open on September 6 and close on September 20, 2021.

"The tranche I issue has a base issue size of Rs 200 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore," it said.

It is offering coupons ranging from 8.05 per cent to 9.75 per cent, depending on the nature of the instrument and the type of investor.

The tenure of the NCDs ranges from 24 months to 87 months, and the paper will be listed on the bourses.

"At least 75 per cent of the funds raised through this tranche I issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company," it said.

The balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25 per cent of the amount raised.

Its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Gagan Banga told reporters that the setbacks of the past are behind it now, and the company is more confident of asset quality being stable now.

He said the company, which had over Rs 79,000 crore of assets under management as of June with 65 per cent of them linked to the housing sector, had seen some decline in collections during the second wave but the same has consistently improved every month since June.

In light of concerns over a possible third wave, the company has been setting additional money for any reverses, Banga said adding that the overall provisions now stand at 5.5 per cent of the book.

The company is now operating under a more asset-light model where it focuses on co-lending partnerships, he said adding that the company typically takes only 20 per cent of loan sourced for such a partnership on its books.

It is also ramping up on securitisation efforts, he said, pointing out that in 2021-22, it will securitise Rs 5,000 crore of loans as against Rs 4,000 crore done in 2020-21.

The real estate sector is also turning around after some setbacks, which bodes well for a mortgage financier, he said.

He added that it is the first NCD issue in three years.

The unsecured NCDs are in the nature of subordinated debt and will be eligible for tier-II capital.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

They have been rated CRISIL AA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings and BWR AA+/ Negative by Brickwork Ratings.

The housing financier said an additional incentive maximum of 0.25 per cent per annum will be offered for category III (HNI) and category IV (retail) investors in the proposed issue, who are also holders of bonds previously issued by the company, or its subsidiaries.

The equity shareholder of the company will also be eligible for this benefit, as the case may be on the deemed date of allotment, it added.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Securities and Trust Investment Advisors are the lead managers to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiabulls Housing Finance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp