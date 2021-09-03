STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

‘India’s future unicorns worth USD 36 billion’: Hurun India report

Sequoia-backed retail store Zilingo, gaming company Mobile Premier League, and cloud kitchen start-up Rebel Foods are the top three firms in the list set to become India’s next unicorns.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s future unicorns are worth $36 billion, according to Hurun India’s Future Unicorn List 2021 released on Thursday.

Sequoia-backed retail store Zilingo, gaming company Mobile Premier League, and cloud kitchen start-up Rebel Foods are the top three firms in the list set to become India’s next unicorns.

Others in the top 10 include Cure.Fit, Spinny, RateGain, Mamaearth, CarDekho, GreyOrange and MobiKwik.

The start-ups in the list released by Hurun Research Institute have raised $12.1 billion funding till now from more than 300 investors.

With 37 investments, Sequoia is the leading investor followed by Tiger Global Management with 18 investments.

In terms of sectors, FinTech is a clear leader with 18 start-ups on the list, followed by E-commerce (17) and SaaS (7).

“E-commerce, FinTech, Shared Economy and SaaS contribute more than half of the companies featured in the list... In 2020, despite the unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19, the FinTech, E-commerce and Shared Economy sectors raised investment to the tune of $2.8 billion, $2.5 billion and $1 billion respectively,” says the report. 

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, preparing the Hurun List was difficult due to the positive hyperactivity in the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Hurun India report mentions that India added circa three unicorns every month over the last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021 Mobile Premier League Rebel Foods
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp