Opposition states to bat for extension of cess at GST meet; government reluctant

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to chair the 45th GST Council meeting on September 17 in Lucknow, states, mainly opposition ruled, are planning to push for extension of compensation cess beyond five years, given the aftershocks of Covid-19.

“As promised by the finance minister, on the top of the agenda is discussion of extension of GST compensation beyond five years. Even when Cess will continue to be levied till the entire borrowed amount is repaid, there are still finer points need to be discussed in advance,” a finance ministry official told TNIE.

As decided last year, the Centre had borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh crore under a special window and passed it on to the states as loan to help them meet the revenue shortfall.

However, the shortfall in collection exceeded Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

For the current fiscal year, the Centre has estimated GST compensation shortfall to states at Rs 1.59 lakh crore, of this, Rs 75,000 crore has been released as first installment through central borrowings.

With improvement in collection, Centre claims to compensate last year’s pending as well as balance due. States had agreed to join the new tax regime, with a condition that they would be compensated for any revenue loss in the first 5 years, from July 1, 2017 to June 2022.

States are demanding compensation beyond the promised deadline citing Covid shock. But, the Centre is reluctant to do so.