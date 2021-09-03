STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Consumer Products rolls out new branding for Tata Soulfull range

The Tata Soulfull product range is focused on the health and wellness food segment with a portfolio of millet-based products for kids and adults.

Published: 03rd September 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Consumer Products on Friday announced the rollout of new branding for the Tata Soulfull range of health and wellness food.

The company said it has integrated the Tata logo into the Soulfull portfolio, subsequent to Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd becoming a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products in February 2021.

The integration was completed within 100 days of the acquisition, Tata Consumer Products said in a statement.

"The new branding brings the power of the Tata brand to the Soulfull portfolio and will further enhance its credentials and brand positioning," said the consumer products firm that unites the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.

The Tata Soulfull product range is focused on the health and wellness food segment with a portfolio of millet-based products for kids and adults, the statement said.

"The Tata Soulfull product range complements our existing portfolio of offerings, opens up opportunities in the fast-growing healthy snacking and mini meals segment and allows us to participate in newer consumption occasions," said Tata Consumer Products Managing Director and CEO Sunil D'Souza.

Stating that health and wellness is a key consumer trend, he said, "Tata Soulfull is well positioned to cater to this. The rollout of the 'Tata Soulfull' brand marks an important milestone for us and will help combine the strengths of both brands in order to expand our market presence in this segment."

The company said the 'Tata Soulfull' logo will now be integrated into all touchpoints for the brand across online platforms, marketing collaterals and packaging.

Tata Consumer Soulfull Managing Director and CEO Prashant Parameswaran said the company is gearing up to take Tata Soulfull to the next level, considering the growth opportunities in the segment.

"We are confident that the power of the Tata brand combined with Tata Consumer's sales and distribution network will help us further unlock the potential of the Soulfull brand," he added.

Tata Soulfull currently offers a range of healthy snacks and breakfast cereals like 'Ragi Bites' and 'Millet Muesli', as well as plant based protein drinks like 'Smoothix'.

Parameswaran said the 'Tata Soulfull' branding will enhance the brand's credibility and make health more accessible and mainstream while retaining its vibrancy.

"This will help us further our purpose of making ancient millets relevant for the 21st century and make our offerings available to many more consumers across India," he added.

