STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors opens 70 new sales outlets in South India

The showrooms will be home to the company's 'New Forever' range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Friday inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across South India in one go, as part of its retail acceleration strategy.

Spread across 53 cities, the new outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The showrooms will be home to the company's 'New Forever' range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio, it added.

With the addition of new showrooms, Tata Motors' network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980.

"Southern India contributes to 28 per cent of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1 per cent market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

The launch of the 70 new sales outlets marks an important milestone in the company's aggressive retail expansion plans in India, he added.

"This expansion will help us cater to our consumers' requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless 'phygital' experience that is more convenient and relevant today," Amba noted.

Tata Motors is witnessing robust response for its product range.

The company recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in nine years, in March this year and Q4 of FY21.

In FY21, the company's PV business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent as compared with FY20.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Tata Motors new outlets
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp