STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Financial Stability and Development Council asks regulators to ease norms

Sitharaman on Friday chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to discuss the general economic scenario and the pending reforms.

Published: 04th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman will continue in office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked financial regulators to relax and simplify investment norms to boost the infrastructure investment instruments and for better coordination to speed up the monetisation project and streamline approvals.

Sitharaman on Friday chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to discuss the general economic scenario and the pending reforms. “Investment in the Infrastructure sector remained the key issue. Most regulators agreed that this is the best way to kickstart the economic recovery and the minister asked for making processes easier for the investors,” a senior official who was aware of the proceedings of the meeting said.

The official claimed that reform in the insolvency process was another issue that cropped up in the meeting which was attended by all the top officials of the finance ministry, and other financial regulators like RBI, SEBI, IRDA and PFRDA and IBBI among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman FSDC Finance Minister
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp