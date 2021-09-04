STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future seeks early hearing of appeal in Supreme Court in Reliance deal

Back then, the court had also issued show cause notices to Future Group directors on Amazon’s plea, asking why they shouldn’t be sent to jail for violating court orders.

Published: 04th September 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has sought an early hearing for its special leave petition filed in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order passed last month seeking to stall the Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail and attach assets of FRL’s promoters and directors. 

Chief Justice NV Ramana, heading a three-judge bench, will now take a call on a request by the Future Group. In March this year, the Delhi High Court had held Future Group chief Kishore Biyani and other company directors guilty of proceeding with the deal.

Back then, the court had also issued show-cause notices to Future Group directors on Amazon’s plea, asking why they shouldn’t be sent to jail for violating court orders. The Delhi High Court also upheld the interim award by Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with the deal. The single-judge bench of Justice JR Midha, had asked FRL to move regulators to revoke the nod granted to the deal.

On August 6, the Supreme Court, too, ruled in favour of Amazon and upheld the Singapore EA’s award, restraining the merger deal. The high court said that in the absence of any stay from the apex court, it has no option but to enforce the order passed by its single judge on March 18. The high court order will have a long bearing impact on Future Retail, its promoters and its directors if the petition wasn’t heard immediately, said senior counsels Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for FRL. 

In March this year

The Delhi High Court had held Future Group chief Kishore Biyani and other company directors guilty of proceeding with the deal. The court had also issued show-cause notices to FRL directors, asking why they shouldn’t be sent to jail for violating court orders

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore Biyani Future Retail
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp