STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Odisha records 41 per cent jump in August GST collection

The state collected Rs 16,977.92 crore GST in the current fiscal till August, as against a collection of Rs 9,888.99 crore in the same period last year.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha registered a growth of 41 per cent in GST collection to Rs 3,316.55 crore in August as against the year-ago period, an official said on Saturday.

The state recorded a GST collection of Rs 2,348.28 crore in August last year, he said. "This is the second-highest growth rate of GST among all the major states in the country," said Director CT and GST SK Lohani.

The state collected Rs 16,977.92 crore GST in the current fiscal till August, as against a collection of Rs 9,888.99 crore in the same period last year, he said, adding that 71.69 per cent growth was recorded.

Most businesses were shut during this period last year as the government imposed absolute lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the restrictions were more relaxed this year even as the second wave hit the state. The state collected Rs 885.21 crore VAT from the sale of fuel and liquor in August, as against Rs 606.16 crore during the same month last fiscal.

The growth rate in VAT collection was 46.03 per cent. The increase in collection was also due to the rise in prices of iron and steel and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, the official said.

"All circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing within the due date. In the current financial year, 16,608 notices have been issued to non-filers while 2,369 assessments initiated for non-filing of returns," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Collection Odisha
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp