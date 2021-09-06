Experts bullish on the stock market but warn of profit booking

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After benchmark indexes (Nifty50 and BSE Sensex) shattered numerous records last week, analysts expect the bulls to be in control of the equity market.

However, they also maintain that investors should trade cautiously as present valuations are at record high and market may witness strong profit booking in the coming sessions.

“With the Nifty hitting new highs almost every other day, it’s clear to see just how optimistic traders and investors are on the domestic front (domestic cues). However, global cues may not be as supportive of the market as domestic cues. To begin with, the recent news by an automaker regarding a production cut owing to a chip shortage is one factor that is weighing on the stock of automobiles in the short to medium term. On the other hand, the WHO’s announcement of new Covid-19 strains resistant to the existing vaccine is something that investors will be watching,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research CapitalVia Global Research told TNIE.

He added, “Even while India’s current reporting is around 10% of what it was during the second wave’s peak hours, the country still needs to be cautious. The aggressive vaccination is one factor that is keeping traders’ spirits high, and the debut of a new IPO is another. Looking ahead, the market could trade in the 17000-17750 zone.”

Siddharth Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and could lead to bouts of profit-booking and an increase in volatility.

Similarly, Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, said, “The broader indices have also witnessed a decent surge, but we recommend remaining cautious as any profit-taking in the market may again derail the momentum. In short, align your positions according to the trend and continuing with the “buy on dips” approach.”

The Sensex on Friday breached the 58,000 mark and closed the day at 58,129.95, while the Nifty shut shop at 17,323.60. The 30-share index has zoomed 10,248.67 points or 21.46% so far in 2021.

In the last one month, it has rallied 6.92% while in the last 5 sessions (which include Wednesday’s fall), it has surged 2.68%.

The valuation, according to some experts, has reached to such a level that a correction is imminent.

