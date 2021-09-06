STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Invest19 plans to launch gateway for NRIs to invest in Indian stock market

Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder & CEO said there is a certain percentage of the Indian population staying outside India, who till now does not have easy access to the stock market in India.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To make the Indian stock market accessible to NRIs, Invest19 on Monday said it is planning to launch a gateway for such investors by November-December this year.

The online multi-broker trading platform is going to launch a one-click investment feature for NRIs, where they can actively take part in the Indian stock market, without being present in the domestic territory of the country, the company said in a statement.

Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder & CEO at Invest19 said there is a certain percentage of the Indian population staying outside India, who till now does not have easy access to the stock market in India.

Recently, we have seen a surge in emigrating population thus increasing NRIs.

There is no such platform available for them, where they can actively invest in the Indian stock market, he added.

According to him, countries like the US, UK, Australia have more than 1 per cent population of Indian origin, Canada has over 4 per cent population of Indian origin.

"In the time of globalization and global-local, we must come up with creative ideas like Invest19's feature for NRIs, that will erase the virtual boundaries for financial participation in their home nation," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Invest19 stock market for NRIs
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp