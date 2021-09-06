STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries shares continue to rally; jump nearly four per cent

The stock jumped 3.83 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 2,479.85 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 3.83 per cent to its all-time peak of Rs 2,480.

Published: 06th September 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd continued to move higher on Monday and gained nearly 4 per cent after the company said its subsidiary has acquired majority stake in genomic testing firm Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd for Rs 393 crore.

The stock jumped 3.83 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 2,479.85 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 3.83 per cent to its all-time peak of Rs 2,480.

On Friday, the market-heavyweight stock had jumped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE.

Market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.

The acquisition by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) is part of Reliance's digital health initiatives, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

"RSBVL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired 2.28 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Strand Life Sciences Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 393 crore only," it said.

A further investment of up to Rs 160 crore is expected to be completed by March, 2023.

"The total investment will translate into about 80.3 per cent of equity share capital in Strand on a fully diluted basis," it said.

Strand was incorporated in India on October 6, 2000.

It is a pioneer of genomic testing in India with bioinformatics software and clinical research solutions to healthcare providers, including clinicians, hospitals, medical devices manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp