STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

The Ashok to soon turn into a multi-purpose building; to house service apartments, a mall

The Ashok, and the adjacent Hotel Samrat are among the eight India Tourism Development Corp assets listed under the National Monetisation Pipeline announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Published: 06th September 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

The Ashok in Delhi (Photo | itdc.co.in)

The Ashok in Delhi (Photo | itdc.co.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to lease out 'The Ashok' to investors for turning the sprawling 25-acre property in the heart of the national capital into a 'multi-purpose' building, housing an array of facilities including service apartments and a mall, an official said.

The Tourism Ministry is working on the contours of bidding and aims to complete the process in the current fiscal.

"The intention is to turn 'The Ashok' into an iconic building which would house service apartments, besides a mall and other amenities taking advantage of its location," the official told PTI.

The lease could be of 90-100 years, he said, adding that since the hotel land spreads over 25 acres and is close to the Diplomatic Enclave, the service apartments could attract international dignitaries.

The Ashok, and the adjacent Hotel Samrat are among the eight India Tourism Development Corp assets listed under the National Monetisation Pipeline announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

"The government is not looking to ramp up collections from this transaction.

The intent is to utilise the asset to its full potential and build a multi-purpose building like those in foreign countries," the official added.

The government last month launched the asset monetisation pipeline under which brownfield assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore may be monetised through fiscal ending March 2025.

The ownership control would, however, be retained with the government.

Assets in various sectors including road transport, railways, power, civil aviation, shipping ports and telecommunications will be monetised under the plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Ashok Tourism Ministry
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp