Essar Power commissions system to cut sulphur emissions by 25%

The team involved with the project has put in place an innovative approach, wherein the scrubber was optimised as per the coal quality being supplied, and the emission norms targeted.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:14 PM

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Essar Power on Tuesday said it has commissioned its first flue gas scrubber at the Essar Power Hazira (EPHL) facility which will cut down sulphur dioxide emissions by 25 per cent.

"Essar Power, one of Essar Global Fund's key investments in the Energy portfolio, has commissioned its first flue gas scrubber at the Essar Power Hazira (EPHL) facility. The scrubber is designed to bring down sulphur dioxide in flue gas by 25%, going a long way in checking emissions and helping the environment," a company statement said.

With an aim to further its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals, Essar has been encouraging its businesses to transition to green operations and invest in technologies that reduce their carbon footprint, it mentioned.

"Essar Power believes in running its operations with minimal environmental impact. The commissioning of scrubber has been accomplished despite the challenges we faced due to the pandemic. With the first one completed, we shall surely look at replicating it at other facilities of ours in future. Such eco-initiatives are part of Essar Power's strategic plan to transition to green operations," Essar Power CEO Kush Singh said.

The team involved with the project has put in place an innovative approach, wherein the scrubber was optimised as per the coal quality being supplied, and the emission norms targeted.

Covid-19 situation and related constraints did pose challenges for the project, both in terms of supply of material, as well as manpower, the company stated.

The EPHL is part of Essar Power, which is India's one of the first private sector independent power producers with a power generating capacity of 2,070 MW across four plants in India and Canada.

The company also has a 465-km interstate transmission system which spans across three Indian states.

The Essar Power (EPOL) forms part of the energy portfolio of Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL), whose investments are managed by Essar Capital.

Guided by ESG principles for all its investments, Essar is either transforming its businesses to being green, or investing in sector transforming green businesses, the statement noted.

