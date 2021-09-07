STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Healthium Medtech files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Healthium Medtech is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care.

Published: 07th September 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Healthium Medtech has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up funds through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 390 crore and an offer-for-sale of 3.91 crore equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the offer-for-sale, Quinag Acquisition (FDI) Ltd will offload 3.9 crore equity shares and Mahadevan Narayanomani will sell 1 lakh shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 50.09 crore will be utilised to repay debt, Rs 179.46 crore will be invested into its subsidiaries Sironix, Clinisupplies and Quality Needles and Rs 58 crore will be used for acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

The company's promoter is ultimately owned by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP.

Healthium Medtech is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care.

It operates across three key markets, India, the UK and rest of the world and four focus areas, namely, advanced surgery, urology, arthroscopy and wound care.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a profit of Rs 85.43 crore compared to Rs 36.76 crore in the preceding fiscal, its total income increased to Rs 726.75 crore during the period under review, from Rs 652.38 crore in the preceding fiscal.

ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are lead managers to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Healthium Medtech IPO Sebi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp