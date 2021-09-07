Markets end flat; HDFC jumps over 2.50 per cent

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses on Tuesday after investors rushed to profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,279.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.10.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.56 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Seoul settled in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.54 per cent to USD 72.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 589.36 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.