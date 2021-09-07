PMO monitoring asset monetisation; Cabinet likely to meet on progress soon

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Centre has put asset monetisation programme on its top priority, the Prime Minister’s Office is directly monitoring the progress of the programme and a Cabinet meeting is expected to have detailed discussions this week with key infra ministry to discuss future roadmap.

“Asset monetisation is on the top priority and the PMO is directly monitoring the progress. In this week, cabinet secretary is likely to have key meetings to discuss the future roadmap and some key decisions can come up,” a finance ministry official told TNIE.

The official said that various ministries, including telecom, highways, aviation, and power, have been asked to give a detailed report on their progress, and this will be discussed on either Thursday or Friday.

“The initial list is already out but then it needs to be put on fastrack. There are many steps and processes to be followed, which includes correct valuation, putting a timeline, and a detailed roadmap as well as hiring consultants, where required, as in case of airports and railways. Ministries are already working on that. During the meeting, these progress reports will be evaluated and then next course of action will be decided,” the official added.

As announced by the finance minister last month, assets which are to be monetised include highways, energy distribution infrastructure, airports, urban transport, bus depots, gas pipeline and even stadiums, hotels and water pipelines, all worth Rs 6 lakh crore.

While the pipeline has just included the central government assets, it is being extended to state government assets, with the Centre to provide incentives for asset monetisation and disinvestment including that of state government undertakings.

Additional allocation equivalent to 33% of value of assets realised is envisaged to be deposited in the state consolidated funds or the account of state government undertaking owning the assets. But, the amount should necessarily be used for capital expenditure.