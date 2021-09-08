Adobe India appoints ex-IBM executive Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President, MD

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Software solutions provider Adobe on Wednesday announced the appointment of former IBM executive Prativa Mohapatra as the Vice President and Managing Director for its India operations. In this role, Mohapatra will lead Adobe's India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, a statement said.

She will report to Adobe President for Asia Pacific (APAC) Simon Tate, it added. Mohapatra is the company's first woman leader to drive Adobe India's business vision and growth opportunity across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. She succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who quit the company in June 2019.

Talking about Mohapatra's appointment, Adobe APAC President Simon Tate said Digital has become mission critical for businesses and Adobe's technologies are seeing strong momentum. "Prativa's passion for technology, and ability to build stellar teams, will take our India business to the next level of growth," he added.

Mohapatra's career spans over 25 years in the technology industry. She joins Adobe from IBM, where she served as Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. Prior to that, she led sales for IBM India and South Asia.

She started her career at PwC India.