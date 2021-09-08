Animal extract in idli and dosa batters? iD Fresh Food files police complaint against social media posts

By Online Desk

Prominent ready-to-cook food manufacturer, iD Fresh Food, has filed a police complaint after negative social media posts about the company went viral.

The Bengaluru-based company said that there were several WhatsApp messages spreading false information, which claimed that "the company is adding cow bones and calf rennet to make the volume of the batter."

The company also said in its statement that there were several posts that stated that the company "only hires Muslims and is halal certified."

“All the Chennai stores and supermarkets are selling the Idly/Dosa paste produced and marketed by iD Foods!! Do you know the mix cow bones and calf rennet to make the volume of the batter (SIC)? How many really know that this company employs only Muslims and is Halal certified?,” the viral Facebook and Whatsapp post reads.

“We would like to clearly specify that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products. iD idly Dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, fenugreek and RO water only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agro-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products,” read a statement from the company.

The company said they had to issue an official statement given the “intensity of misinformation that was being spread”.

iD Fresh Food, the Bengaluru-based company, gained popularity with its ready-to-cook idli and dosa batter. It was founded by P.C. Musthafa.

