Chip shortage may spoil festivity for carmakers: Fada

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said that auto dealers are facing the most challenging phase of their business career as Covid-19 after-effect continues to play spoil-sport.

Published: 08th September 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The semi-conductor shortage crisis that has forced automakers to cut production by a significant margin is likely to have an adverse impact on passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the coming festive season, warned auto dealer body Fada on Tuesday. 

“With manufacturers drastically cutting down productions due to the unavailability of semi-conductors & ABS chips,  shortage of containers and high metal prices, customers for the first time may not get a vehicle of their choice and lucrative schemes during this festive season. Ultra-frequent price increase is also keeping entry level buyers at bay,” it said while releasing August retail auto sales. 

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said that auto dealers are facing the most challenging phase of their business career as Covid-19 after-effect continues to play spoil-sport.

“Every dealer by now starts planning for a bigger offtake in anticipation of a bumper festive season but due to supply issues, inventory levels are at the lowest levels during this financial year,” he added.

Average inventory at the end of July for PVs stood between 25-30 days, while in the two-wheeler space it ranged between 20-25 days. 

In the past two-weeks, PV makers such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki announced major production cut in September.

Tata Motors and Nissan India are also reducing their production in the near term.

PV industry is likely to see its September output fall short by over 1 lakh units compared to previous years’.

This may  translate to a revenue loss of more than $1 billion for the industry this month. FADA on Tuesday reported a 39% year-on-year rise in PV retail sales in August to 2,53,363 units.

Similarly,  two-wheeler sales rose 7% to 9,76,051 units last month, as compared to 9,15,126 units in the year-ago period.

