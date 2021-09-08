STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future Retail chairman Kishor Biyani's remuneration fell 44 per cent to Rs 2.17 crore last fiscal

FRL's Managing Director Rakesh Biyani also saw his remuneration decline by 4.82 per cent to Rs 3.75 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kishor Biyani

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The remuneration of Kishor Biyani, chairman of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd, declined nearly 44 per cent to Rs 2.17 crore in the last financial year. In 2020-21, business activities were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Biyani's annual remuneration stood at Rs 3.86 crore in 2019-20, according to Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) annual report for 2020-21.

FRL's Managing Director Rakesh Biyani also saw his remuneration decline by 4.82 per cent to Rs 3.75 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2021. His remuneration was Rs 3.94 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Non-Executive Independent Directors voluntarily agreed and decided not to take any amount towards the commission in the last financial year. "For the year under review, there was no change in the sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board and/or Committee thereof to the Non-Executive / Independent Director of the company," the annual report said.

In FY 2020-21, the number of permanent employees of the company fell 30.1 per cent. As on March 31, 2021, FRL had 21,839 permanent employees on the rolls as against 31,221 permanent staff a year ago. The ratio of remuneration of each director to the Median Remuneration of the Employees (MRE) was Rs 1,89,986 in FY21 while it was Rs 1,71,612 in the year-ago period. "The increase in MRE in the financial year 2020-21, as compared to the financial year 2019-20 was 10.71 per cent," the company said.

In the last financial year, FRL's revenue from operations declined 69 per cent to Rs 6,303.94 crore. On the business outlook, FRL said the current fiscal year seems to be challenging due to the second wave of the pandemic, which has impacted almost every aspect of human lives.

After the pandemic, incomes have been affected, leading to deferral of discretionary consumption, the annual report said. "This pandemic has led to huge uncertainties, including in the consumption space," it added.

Future Retail operates retail chains such as Big Bazaar, HyperCity, EasyDay Club and Heritage Fresh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishor Biyani Future Retail Kishor Biyani remuneration Kishor Biyani net worth Kishor Biyani salary
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp