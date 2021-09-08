STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markets end winning streak amid volatile trade

Amid a volatile trading session, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Tuesday ended their 3-day winning streak.

Published: 08th September 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:14 AM

sensex

For representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a volatile trading session, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 on Tuesday ended their 3-day winning streak. The two indices oscillated between losses and gains, touched new highs, but ended the session in red. 

The BSE Sensex closed at 58,279.48, down 17.43 points. It recorded a fresh high of 58,553.07 and an intraday low of 58,005.07. The Nifty, after recording a fresh high of 17,436.50, closed at 17,362.10, down 15.70 points. 

According to experts, today’s movement is an indicator of weakness that may persist in the coming sessions. 

“Price-wise, there is no damage visible yet but we continue with our cautious stance on the index. Also, in our previous commentary, we had mentioned about Nifty confirming first sign of weakness if it starts trading below previous week’s high of 17340. Today, it did trade below this point but rebounded sharply from the key support of 17300,” said Sameer Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking). 

“In practical terms, we reckon this development as good enough evidence for early sign of weakness/ profit booking,” he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said markets saw selective profit-taking on the back of tepid global cues”

“After witnessing an 800 points rally, the index is exhibiting a range-bound trend, which indicates that bulls could be feeling discomfort to go further long near 17450. But technically, a short-term correction is possible only if the index falls below 17290,” said Chouhan.

“For the next few trading sessions, 17290 could act as a trend deciding level, above which we can expect one more uptrend wave towards 17450-17500 levels,” he added. 

