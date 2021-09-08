Narendra Singh Tomar​ asks industry to make affordable farm machines for small farmers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday asked members of farm mechanisation industry body TMA to manufacture affordable tools and machines so that small and marginal farmers are able to purchase them.

Addressing the annual meeting of Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) here, the minister also asked the industry to focus on increasing the exports of agriculture implements.

Tomar suggested that the association and its members should partner with Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and use CSR funds to ensure that all research and technology available at these centres reach small and marginal farmers.

The government has been focusing on improving the lives of small and marginal farmers, he said, adding that around 80 per cent of farmers have less than 2 hectares of land for cultivation. Tomar also highlighted that the Centre has launched several schemes to boost farmers' income, including PM-KISAN, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided annually in three equal instalments.

The government is making efforts and setting up custom hiring centres from where small farmers can rent agriculture implements, he said and urged TMA members to make efforts towards ensuring that small farmers are able to purchase agri-implements.

Calling for increased use of technology in the farm sector, the minister also said, "efforts should also be made to increase exports of agriculture implements in a big way".

Stating that the government has set up hundreds of KVKs across the country, Tomar said the association members should adopt those KVKs which are operating in difficult areas and where there is a huge potential for growth.

The minister noted that farmers and industry are complementary to each other and both are needed for the country's growth. He also spoke about the resilience shown by India's agriculture sector during the COVID pandemic.