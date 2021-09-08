STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Struggling Vodafone Idea sees steady capex fall over three years

Published: 08th September 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  At a time when the telecom sector has been faced with an increasing need for enhanced capital expenditure for network expansion and upgradation, struggling Vodafone Idea (VIL) has recorded a steady decline in this metric since financial year 2018-19.

Its annual report released on Tuesday shows that VIL saw an over 60% fall in its consolidated capex during FY21 compared to FY20—a far steeper decline than its rivals. 

According to the consolidated financial data released by the firm, VIL incurred a capex of just Rs 3,798.1 crore during financial year 2020-21, compared to Rs 9,627.9 crore in FY20 and Rs 11,503.3 crore in FY19. 

In comparison, rival Bharti Airtel incurred a Rs 24,168.5 crore capex in FY21, a marginal 4% decline from Rs 25,358.6 crore in FY20.

Airtel had recorded a capex of Rs 28,742.7 crore in FY19. Reliance Jio’s capex, meanwhile, is estimated at Rs 14,300 crore in FY21 and Rs 14,800 crore in FY20. 

According to the telco, while it is currently in the middle of its 4G capex cycle, it is also deploying 5G-ready equipment on both radio and core.

In his letter to shareholders, VIL’s chairman Himanshu Kapania reiterated industry requests for government support. “...VIL is hopeful that the government will provide the necessary support to address all structural issues faced by the sector,” he said.

While the company awaits the final government’s decision, “it will continue to remain focused on providing quality service to the customers and sustain intensity in the market”, he added.

