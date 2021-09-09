Income tax return filing deadline for FY 21 extended till December 31

By Online Desk

The government has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax returns, for the financial year 2020-21, till December 31.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," the Finance Ministry said in its statement.

On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers in filing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) & Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the ITAct, 1961, CBDT further extends the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit reports for AY 21-22. Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 issued. pic.twitter.com/FXzJobLO2Q — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 9, 2021

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December 2021," it added.

The due date was earlier extended till November 30 for companies and till September 31 for individuals.