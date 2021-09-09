STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Bank slashes home loan rates further to a decadal low

This special rate of 6.50 per cent is a limited period festive season offer beginning 10th September and ending 8th November 2021, said the private sector lender.

Published: 09th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aiming to grow its market share in the home loan market, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a 0.15 percentage point cut in its lending rate in the highly competitive segment, offering mortgages from 6.50 per cent.

This is the lowest interest rate in more than a decade and one of the most competitive among rivals, its president for consumer assets, Ambuj Chandna told reporters in a virtual call.

Home loan at a lower rate of 6.50 per cent is a festive period offer available only for two months till November 8, and the lowest offering is for those having highest credit scores coming from the salaried segment.

In the past, its rivals which include HDFC and SBI, have responded to rate cuts by slashing their own offering and it would be interesting to see how they react this time.

Demand for home loans is coming because of a greater interest in home buying triggered by the pandemic, which has caused both work and education to shift to the homes, and also a downward trend in home prices, he said.

The aggressively priced home loans will be available for both fresh home loans and also to balance transfers, he said.

There has been an uptrend in the balance transfers, where a home buyer already servicing a loan is shifting to the lender for a lower rate, he said, adding that such transfers are happening for loans taken from both non-bank lenders and also top-tier banks.

The bank is able to cut the interest rate despite no rate cut from the policy side because of the excess liquidity in the system, he said, making it clear that other retail segments including credit cards are also seeing good pick-up in credit.

The bank's lowest rate offering had stood at 6.9 per cent last October, and had been cut twice since then to the current rate of 6.65 per cent. Chandna said over 15 per cent or a sizeable chunk of the customers fall in the lowest rate offering category.

He said mortgages constitute over a fourth of the lender's overall book and home loans have been a focus area for the last one year. However, he declined to share any data on how the market share has increased over the last one year or also give target on how much they wish to sell during the limited period offer.

The bank has not changed its underwriting standards for home loans and continues to follow the same practices, he said.

From an asset quality perspective, Chandna said the bank's home loan book has performed very well over the last year and added that the lowest rate offering helps it get the best quality customers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank home loan interest rate
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp