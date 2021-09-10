STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wonderchef ropes in Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador, eyes Rs 400 crore revenue in FY22

Wonderchef is planning to increase its number of exclusive brick-and-mortar showrooms from the current 25 to over 100 across the country in the next five years.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kitchenware brand Wonderchef is eyeing 23 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 400 crore in 2021-22 as compared to the previous year due to increase in upgradation of cookware following the pandemic, a top company executive said.

"The COVID-19 related disruptions forced many people to enter their kitchen where they found the need to upgrade their cookware.

"This increased the demand for Wonderchef products. Looking at the growth momentum, we expect to touch Rs 400 crore revenue in this financial year compared to Rs 325 crore during 2019-20," Wonderchef founder and managing director Ravi Saxena told PTI.

With more and more young people entering the kitchen following the pandemic, there was a growth in demand for stylish, modern, healthy and convenient cooking appliances, which will drive the demand and help Wonderchef become a Rs 1,000 crore company in next five years, he said.

The company, which manufactures its products through 65 vendors in India as well as overseas, is also targeting to increase its market share in the country to 10 per cent in the organised kitchenware segment in the next five years, he said.

Wonderchef enjoys 6 per cent market share in the organised kitchenware segment, which is around Rs 8,000 crore (excluding microwave and refrigerator) and is growing at 10 per cent annually, he noted.

The company, which mainly targets the fit and the young, and manufactures mass premium products, also announced that it has roped in Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador.

The engagement with Sanon will amplify our efforts to create more awareness about healthy cooking and capture wider demography.

Taking Sanon as our brand ambassador was a natural choice for us because she is a self-made independent person with a mix of modern and traditional values.

"The vividness of her persona and the finesse with which she connects with the audience make her the ideal choice for strengthening our brand positioning," Saxena explained.

Wonderchef, which began its journey in 2009, uses omni distribution channels including tele marketing, e-commerce, retail partners, exclusive brick-and-mortar showrooms as well as direct selling through 45,000-50,000 women entrepreneurs.

Saxena said Wonderchef is planning to increase its number of exclusive brick-and-mortar showrooms from the current 25 to over 100 across the country in the next five years.

About 80 per cent of Wonderchef's business is in India and the rest is overseas.

The brand is present in around 20 countries and its top overseas markets are the US, UK, Australia, Mauritius and the Middle East, he added.

"Besides our existing markets, which we will continue to strengthen, we are looking at foraying into neighbouring countries and the South Asian nations," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wonderchef Kriti Sanon
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp