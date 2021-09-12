STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBDT refunds over Rs 70,120 crore between April 1 to September 6 to over 26.09 lakh taxpayers

Income Tax Department said that refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

Published: 12th September 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has refunded over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Sunday.

It further said that the income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 6th September 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases," Income Tax India tweeted.

Earlier on September 4, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 67, 401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to August 16.

