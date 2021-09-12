STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Chip shortage to hit festive spirit

Despite demand push, supply disruptions to make festivals a low-key affair for businesses

Published: 12th September 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The global chip shortage, as per the experts, will hit Indian smartphone brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax etc the most.

The global chip shortage, as per the experts, will hit Indian smartphone brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax etc the most.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two months long festive season is around the corner, bringing with it a huge demand for products ranging from mobile phones, electronic appliances to even PCs/ laptops. But this year, the demand and supply gap for these most sought products may be even wider — thanks to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Although the government has envisioned to make India a global electronics manufacturing hub — and a viable alternative to China (which dominates the supply chain), Covid pandemic, huge capex requirements and the stockpiling by the original electronic manufacturers (OEMs) has resulted in a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has hit auto and electronics industries the most.

The global chip shortage, as per the experts, will hit Indian smartphone brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax etc the most. On Thursday, Reliance Jio acknowleged that the semiconductor supply limitations has caused delay in the launch of its budget smartphone by a couple of months. The additional time will also help mitigate the current global industry-wide semiconductor shortage,” Jio said.  

“The large brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi will not face any imminent concerns and have been able to secure their supplies, However, it is the home-grown brands which will have to bear the brunt in near-term due to the unfolding situation of semiconductor shortage,” noted Pankaj Mohindroo, National President, All India Cellular Association.

The reasons, according to Mohindroo, are 5G rollout, spike in internet devices due to remote work culture, growth in the number of smartphone users and Covid related supply chain disruptions.  
He, however, dismissed fears of smartphone prices shooting up due to rising input costs. “On the contrary, demand has exploded and higher dependence on select countries for securing raw materials has spiraled,” Mohindroo said.  

India in global electronic manufacturing landscape  
The Modi government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at attracting large firms to India may be a good start. However, analysts say the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, economic losses may be a dampener. India’s participation in the semiconductor industry is negligible. A report by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Ernst and Young says that India imports $ 7 bn worth of integrated circuits from China, which is 70% of its total imports.

The report notes that in order to be able to avoid heavy dependence on China, India needs to find a track to build Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). Starting PCB operations will cut down the import of semiconductors and PCBA from China and India will be able to reduce its $19 billion electronics trade deficit with China, the report stated. Mega volume of PCBAs can trigger the setting up of component ecosystem and assembly testing marking and packaging (ATMP) of semiconductor units over the next four to five years. China is testimony for this phenomenon, it stated.

The government’s Economic Survey 2019-2020 noted that by importing components and assembling them in China for the world, China created jobs at an unprecedented scale. Similarly, by integrating “Assemble in India for the world” into Make in India, India can raise its export market share to about 3.5% by 2025 and 6% by 2030, which is highly feasible,” it said.

The impediments to achieve this target are many which include capital intensive nature of this industry, inadequate infrastructure in power and logistics, limited R&D facilities.  Faisal Kawoosa, tech analyst and CEO of Gurgaon-based tech research firm Tech Arc, explains: “An expert committee set up by the government almost a decade ago had recommended setting up a semiconductor fabrication facilities. But each manufacturing facility required an investment of more than$ 5-6 billion then. The initiative failed to take off. The unique technology necessary to create these microprocessor chips lie with only global firms like Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung etc. which have been able to leverage the low-cost labour and other incentives in China for manufacturing purposes for years now.”“There is a need for big Indian corporate houses to become contract manufacturers or establish partnerships with semiconductor companies,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp